The province is introducing the BC Farmers’ Market Expansion Program to support the growth of farmers’ markets.

Farmers’ markets can receive up to $15,000 to accommodate more vendors and maintain operations during emergencies to ensure communities have access to food.

“This new program funding will help ensure farmers’ markets can stay open and operate during emergencies so British Columbians can access the foods they count on,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

“Through the pandemic and extreme weather events the province has seen over the last year and a half, the importance of local food has never been greater. Markets will be able to grow and welcome more vendors while keeping everyone healthy and safe.”

The province says the funding can be used for signs and merchandising, storage and transportation, and power and operations costs. To be eligible, the province says a market must have been in operations for at least one year (established prior to November 2020), or operated in the summer of 2021 to be eligible.

The province is accepting applications until January 28th, on a first-come, first-served basis, or until funding has been fully committed.