The province is reporting another 3,144 new cases of COVID-19, brining the active total to 33,184.

244 of the new cases were in Northern Health, bringing the region to 935 active cases.

349 individuals are in hospital, with 93 in intensive care.

Since yesterday’s update, nine new deaths have been reported province-wide.

92.1% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.4% have received a second, and 23.5% have now received a third.

The new/active cases include:

1,416 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 15,704

483 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 9,449

526 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 3,183

244 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 935

475 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 3,906

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: seven

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,439.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: five

Vancouver Coastal Health: two

Island Health: two

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.1% of cases.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, they accounted for 39.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 30 to Jan. 5) – Total 22,512

Not vaccinated: 3,294 (14.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 571 (2.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 18,647 (82.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 23 to Jan. 5) – Total 359

Not vaccinated: 128 (35.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 218 (60.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 30 to Jan. 5)

Not vaccinated: 480.5

Partially vaccinated: 194.2

Fully vaccinated: 405.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23 to Jan. 5)