COVID Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
The province is reporting another 3,144 new cases of COVID-19, brining the active total to 33,184.
244 of the new cases were in Northern Health, bringing the region to 935 active cases.
349 individuals are in hospital, with 93 in intensive care.
Since yesterday’s update, nine new deaths have been reported province-wide.
92.1% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.4% have received a second, and 23.5% have now received a third.
The new/active cases include:
- 1,416 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 15,704
- 483 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 9,449
- 526 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 3,183
- 244 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 935
- 475 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 3,906
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: seven
In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,439.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: five
- Vancouver Coastal Health: two
- Island Health: two
From Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.1% of cases.
From Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, they accounted for 39.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Dec. 30 to Jan. 5) – Total 22,512
- Not vaccinated: 3,294 (14.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 571 (2.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 18,647 (82.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 23 to Jan. 5) – Total 359
- Not vaccinated: 128 (35.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 218 (60.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 30 to Jan. 5)
- Not vaccinated: 480.5
- Partially vaccinated: 194.2
- Fully vaccinated: 405.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23 to Jan. 5)
- Not vaccinated: 31.2
- Partially vaccinated: 10.1
- Fully vaccinated: 4.7