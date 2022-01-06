ICBC is urging Northern BC residents to be careful on the roads, as collisions this month are statistically expected to double compared to October.

A five year average shows January has about 54 crashes occur in the north central region, compared to the 25 crashes that occur during October.

ICBC said that during the bad weather, residents should slow down and increase follow distances between vehicles.

They also recommend making an emergency kit in case you get stuck, which includes: