ICBC says 54 vehicle crashes on average occur in the north in January
Photo by Emilia Morariu on Unsplash
ICBC is urging Northern BC residents to be careful on the roads, as collisions this month are statistically expected to double compared to October.
A five year average shows January has about 54 crashes occur in the north central region, compared to the 25 crashes that occur during October.
ICBC said that during the bad weather, residents should slow down and increase follow distances between vehicles.
They also recommend making an emergency kit in case you get stuck, which includes:
- Food (ready to eat) and water
- Phone charger and battery bank
- Small battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight
- Extra batteries
- Small first-aid kit and personal medications
- Personal toiletries and items, such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses
- Copy of your emergency plan
- Copies of important documents, such as insurance papers and identification
- Cash in small bills
- Local map with your family meeting place identified
- Seasonal clothing including extra clothing if possible, proper footwear, and an emergency blanket or sleeping bag
- Pen and notepad
- Whistle