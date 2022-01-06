Chetwynd RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a fatal collision on Highway 97, about 25km north of Chetwynd in the East Pine area on Tuesday (January 4th) around 12:50 pm.

It was determined that that a pickup truck was overtaking a transport truck in the passing lane, but an oncoming transport truck was going downhill, lost control, and the trailer slid into the pickup truck.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Prince George died in the collision, but the passenger, the man’s son, got out with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC Highway Patrol in Dawson Creek.