Dr. Bonnie Henry, Minister of Health Adrian Dix, and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth have released a statement of support for health-care workers.

“We have received reports of health-care workers at COVID-19 testing centres being intimidated, threatened and otherwise verbally harassed by some people seeking tests,” the statement reads.

“The Government of BC recently brought into force the Access to Services Act to help protect the safety and well-being of health-care workers at testing centres, and impeding services or intimidating workers at these sites is illegal. Incidents of threats and aggressive behavior will be reported to police. Our health-care workers need a safe and respectful workplace, free of abuse and threats of violence, so they can continue their work to keep us safe.”

In addition, they said if you do not have any symptoms, you do not need to be tested.

In a recent COVID-19 update, Dr. Henry said testing centres are at capacity, and can perform 20,000 tests in BC per day.