BC Senior’s Advocate calls for an easing of rules at long term care homes
Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie speaking in Victoria. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Long term care facilities currently only allow one designated visitor per resident, but BC’s Senior’s Advocate calls the restriction cruel and unnecessary.
Isobel Mackenzie called on the province to ease the rules, adding that the new limits meant that three quarters of continuing care residents have no designated visitor.
She said the process to be designated is too difficult and long, and that she doesn’t understand why such a process is needed.