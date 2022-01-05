More extreme cold in Vanderhoof
chilly morning in PG (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
For the second straight day, Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning
for Prince George and the area.
A period of very cold wind chills continues for P.G. plus Stuart – Nechako, Chilcotin, Lakes District, and McGregor.
According to Environment Canada, cold temperatures combined with light to moderate northerly winds will continue to give wind chill values near minus 40 this morning (Wednesday).
Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as the winds ease and temperatures increase.
Files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow