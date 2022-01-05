More than 20% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

92% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.2% have received a second, and 20.7% have now had a third.

The province is now is up to 27,106 active cases of COVID-19 as 2,542 new cases were reported in BC today (Tuesday).

Of the new cases, 125 were in Northern Health, and there are now 737 active cases in the region.

Four new deaths are also being reported, including one in Northern Health.

298 people in the province are battling the virus in hospital, 86 of them are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

1,458 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 12,729

Total active cases: 12,729 329 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 8,274

Total active cases: 8,274 270 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 2,250

Total active cases: 2,250 125 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 737

Total active cases: 737 360 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 3,113

Total active cases: 3,113 no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: three

Since Dec. 31, 2021, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,427.

The new deaths include:

Interior Health: one

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

Past week cases (Dec. 23-29) – Total 17,762

Not vaccinated: 2,532 (14.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 306 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 14,924 (84%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 16-29) – Total 180

Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)

Partially vaccinated: three (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 403.9

Partially vaccinated: 102.4

Fully vaccinated: 325.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 16-29)