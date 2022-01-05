Pfizer vaccine (Photo by Pixabay)
More than 20% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
92% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.2% have received a second, and 20.7% have now had a third.
The province is now is up to 27,106 active cases of COVID-19 as 2,542 new cases were reported in BC today (Tuesday).
Of the new cases, 125 were in Northern Health, and there are now 737 active cases in the region.
Four new deaths are also being reported, including one in Northern Health.
298 people in the province are battling the virus in hospital, 86 of them are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 1,458 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 12,729
- 329 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 8,274
- 270 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 2,250
- 125 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 737
- 360 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 3,113
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: three
Since Dec. 31, 2021, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,427.
The new deaths include:
- Interior Health: one
- Northern Health: one
- Island Health: two
Past week cases (Dec. 23-29) – Total 17,762
- Not vaccinated: 2,532 (14.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 306 (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 14,924 (84%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 16-29) – Total 180
- Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: three (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23-29)
- Not vaccinated: 403.9
- Partially vaccinated: 102.4
- Fully vaccinated: 325.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 16-29)
- Not vaccinated: 22.3
- Partially vaccinated: 2.2
- Fully vaccinated: 1.7