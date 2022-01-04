Health officials have reported that over the last three days, there were 9,332 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 264,181 cases in the province:

* Dec. 31, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: 4,033 new cases

* Jan. 1-2, 2022: 3,069 new cases

* Jan. 2-3, 2022: 2,230 new cases

Note: case counts provided today (Monday) are preliminary.

The new cases include:

* 374 new cases in Northern Health

* 1,185 new cases in Interior Health

* 4,859 new cases in Fraser Health

* 1,797 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* 1,117 new cases in Island Health

The Ministry of Health will return to regular reporting of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths, and cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status today (Tuesday).