Williams Lake RCMP said they arrested Mitchell Nicholas Jeff, a prolific offender, and another man after a six hour standoff.

Front line officers responded to a firearms complaint in the 900 block of Western Avenue just after 7 pm on December 31st.

Police said Mitchell Jeff and the other occupant would not leave the residence, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team was activated due to the involvement of a firearm.

A search warrant was executed for property, and police are recommending charges for Mitchell Jeff, including:

Uttering threats.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Pointing a firearm.

Obstructing a police officer.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Fail to comply with a Release Order.

“While the victims in this instance are known to the accused, they are not believed to be involved in criminal behavior with the accused. This incident was not random, and there is no risk to the general public,” said Media Relations Officer Cpl Brett Squire.

Mitchell Jeff has been remanded into custody, and will have his next court appearance on Tuesday (January 4th).