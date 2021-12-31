The province is reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19, once again smashing the record for daily cases.

Today’s (Thursday) new cases brings the active total in the province to 17,357. In addition, 211 people are in hospital, 66 of them are in intensive care.

Of today’s new cases, 122 were in Northern Health, bringing the region to 422 active cases.

To date, there have been 2,825 cases of the Omicron variant confirmed in BC, including 13 in Northern Health.

One new death in the province has also been reported.

As of today, 91.9$ of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.1% have received a second, and 19.1% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

2,319 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 7,940

Total active cases: 7,940 977 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 6,424

Total active cases: 6,424 501 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 1,713

Total active cases: 1,713 122 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 422

Total active cases: 422 460 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 856

Total active cases: 856 four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: two

Note: Active cases exclude those who have died, discontinued isolation or been lost to followup.

In the past 24 hours, one new death (Interior Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 2,420.

There have been 2,825 cases of the Omicron variant of concern confirmed in B.C.:

Fraser Health: 777

Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,333

Interior Health: 152

Northern Health: 13

Island Health: 548

Unknown: two

From Dec. 22-28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 15.8% of cases.

From Dec. 15-28, they accounted for 54.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 22-28) – Total 15,429

Not vaccinated: 2,185 (14.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 249 (1.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 12,995 (84.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 15-28) – Total 117

Not vaccinated: 64 (54.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 0 (0.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 53 (45.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 22-28)

Not vaccinated: 337.3

Partially vaccinated: 96.4

Fully vaccinated: 283.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 15-28)

Not vaccinated: 14.9

Partially vaccinated: 0.0

Fully vaccinated: 1.1

-Files by Darin Bain, My Prince George Now