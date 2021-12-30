B.C. health officials reported on Wednesday 2,944 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 246,671 cases.

That is the most new infections ever seen for one day in the province.

There are 16,014 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 227,780 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 206 individuals are in hospital and 66 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 99 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 431

* 374 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,576

* 1,591 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 7,192

* 571 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 5,462

* 309 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,353

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: zero

91.9% (4,259,339) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.1% (4,129,454) received their second dose, and 18.5% (858,774) have received a third dose.

Since last reported on Dec. 24, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,419.

The new deaths include:

* Northern Health: one

* Interior Health: one

* Island Health: three

There have been 2,452 cases of the Omicron variant of concern confirmed in B.C.:

* Northern Health: seven

* Interior Health: 114

* Fraser Health: 628

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,265

* Island Health: 436

* Unknown: two

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at The Oxford Senior Care Home, Fort Langley Seniors Community, AgeCare Harmony Court, The Waverly Seniors Village (Fraser Health) and UBC Hospital – Detwiller Pavillion (Vancouver Coastal Health), for a total of seven facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

From Dec. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 15.9% of cases.

From Dec. 14-27, they accounted for 57.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 21-27) – Total 14,030

* Not vaccinated: 2,033 (14.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 203 (1.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 11,794 (84.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 14-27) – Total 132

* Not vaccinated: 76 (57.6%)

* Partially vaccinated: 0 (0.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 56 (42.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 21-27)

* Not vaccinated: 318.5

* Partially vaccinated: 82.6

* Fully vaccinated: 257.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 14-27)

* Not vaccinated: 17.5

* Partially vaccinated: 0.0

* Fully vaccinated: 1.2

