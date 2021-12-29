It’s the achievement of a lifetime for Dr. Margo Greenwood.

The UNBC Professor and Northern Health Vice-President of Indigenous Health have been awarded the Order of Canada by Governor General Mary Simon.

Greenwood is the Academic Leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health at the university while also instructing First Nations Studies and other educational programs.

She is currently a member of the Institute of Population and Public Health Advisory Board.

“I’ve been working in early childhood education since the start of my career. It’s a calling that makes my heart sing,” Greenwood said.

“I’m accepting this award for my three sons who can see their contributions to our family realized, and for my granddaughter to see the full potential of women. I thank my Elders, teachers, and colleagues who’ve advised and supported me in this journey.”

Dr. Greenwood was orphaned at the age of 16. She credits calling on the power of vision to open doors and overcome challenges in her journey.

“As a child spending time outside on the land, I learned how to dream. And dreaming is hope.”

“The National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health started as a dream at UNBC,” notes Dr. Greenwood. “There were no road maps; we had to create something new. I drew on Elders, colleagues, and friends from across the country to help this national centre unfold, evolve, and thrive.”

Greenwood was born in Wetaskiwin, Alberta and now resides in Vernon.

In addition, Greenwood also completed her Ph.D. in 2008 and has authored over 135 publications focusing on Indigenous Peoples’ health and well-being.