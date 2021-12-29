Old Man Winter doesn’t seem to want let Vanderhoof out of his grasp.

According to Environment Canada, the Nechako Valley is under yet another snowfall warning.

The snow is expected to fall between this afternoon (Wednesday) and Thursday morning.

Upwards of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected to fall.

Locations that fall under the warning include Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Prince George, Quesnel, McLeese Lake, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Clinton and Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The district is already under an Extreme Cold Warning.