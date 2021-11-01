Police were called this morning (Monday) to the scene of a single-vehicle incident south of Quesnel that resulted in three people being injured.

“At 8:55 in the morning, a northbound Mercedes car lost control and rolled on Highway 97 north of Mcleese Lake. One occupant was transported by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance,” said Sergeant Richard Weseen with the Quesnel RCMP.

Weseen said Highway 97 was shut down for about 30 minutes but is now open to alternating traffic

He added the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Police in Quesnel also responded to a second collision earlier this morning.

“At around 6:20 in the morning, a red passenger car left the road and collided with a power pole on the Blackwater Road near Yargo Road. The collision resulted in a power outage to the area,” said Weseen.

2200 BC Hydro customers were impacted, but Weseen said the driver was not injured.

He added that speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in that collision, but RCMP are still investigating.

Files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow