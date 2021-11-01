Over 33-hundred unvaccinated health care workers in BC are on unpaid leave.

That’s from Health Minister Adrian Dix who says that equates to about 2.6% of the workforce.

Dix provided a full breakdown by health authority during today’s (Monday) media briefing.

“Unvaccinated numbers in Fraser Health are 2%, that is 587 employees, Northern Health it is 4% or 320 employees, Vancouver Coastal Health, 2% or 478 employees, in the Interior Health authority is 5% or 1,018 employees.”

In Island Health, the number of unvaccinated workers is at 2% or 480 workers.

All of these employees had to have worked at least one shift in the last three months.

In addition, 93% of long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province have received booster doses for residents.

Dix also mentioned 92 patients have been moved from ICUs in Northern Health to other hospitals in BC since September 5th.

The health minister stated these numbers are a reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“That’s 92 people all critically ill who have been transported away from home during the most challenging of times. These numbers show just how critical it is that each of us take all the steps we can to reduce the pressure of our health care system in the north.”

Furthermore, day-to-day surgical postponements continue at Bulkley Valley District Hospital to support critical care.

In addition, UHNBC in Prince George is expected to increase to four operating rooms as of November 8th.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also made a series of updates during the pandemic briefing.

She mentioned the province’s website now states any unpaid supervisors, coaches, and assistants of sports and group activities for 21-years old and above must be fully inoculated.

As per Friday’s government release, the provincial mask mandate will remain in place indefinitely.

Masks are required for all indoor public spaces 5 years of age and up.

In addition, anyone who received both shots of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in BC will get an mRNA booster shot six months after their second dose (Pfizer or Moderna).

Both Dix and Henry will provide a further COVID-19 modelling update at 1:30pm on Thursday.