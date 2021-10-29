(Laureen Campbell Fabian was last seen October 28th of 2019. Photo supplied by BC RCMP)

It has been two years and there still has been no sign of a Houston woman.

Laureen Fabian was reported missing on Oct 28,2019 after she went for a walk and has not been heard from or seen since.

Houston RCMP, Forensic Identification Service and BC RCMP Air Service have been involved in the investigation.

Police have not provided an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.