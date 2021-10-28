Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
BC is reporting 758 new cases of COVID-19 as there are now 4,961 active cases across the province.
Of the active cases, 434 individuals are in hospital and 155 are in intensive care.
10 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, including two in Northern Health and four in the Interior.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the percentage of tests coming back positive sits at 19% in the Northern health region, compared to an average of around 5% elsewhere in the province.
The new/active cases include:
- 133 new cases in Northern Health
- 108 new cases in Interior Health
- 329 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,153
- 74 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 114 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
From October 20-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.7% of cases, and from October 13-26, they accounted for 74.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 20-26) – Total 4,066
- Not vaccinated: 2,365 (58.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 266 (6.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,435 (35.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 13-26) – Total 458
- Not vaccinated: 310 (67.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 119 (26.0%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 20-26)
- Not vaccinated: 288.6
- Partially vaccinated: 87.1
- Fully vaccinated: 33.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 13-26)
- Not vaccinated: 57.0
- Partially vaccinated: 12.6
- Fully vaccinated: 2.6
The Province has administered 8,202,550 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
89.8% (4,160,780) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.9% (3,933,596) have received their second dose.
In addition, 90.2% (3,901,337) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 85.5% (3,697,157) have received their second dose.