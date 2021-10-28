School District 91 provided an update in regards to increased restrictions within Northern Health.

Today (Thursday), the board announced it is removing all spectator access to sporting events in the short term.

Last week, an additional order was issued for all regions east of Terrace which has an immediate impact on school sports. The order is specific to ‘gatherings and events’ and contains some specifics related to youth sporting events, both on and off school property, which is summarized below.

Here is the following statement:

“For youth sports events outside of school (off school property) that are open to the public, proof of vaccination is required for all volunteers and spectators 12 years of age and older. Child and youth players under the age of 22 are not required to show proof of vaccination. Spectator capacity is limited to 50% of the capacity of the facility where the event is happening.”

“For youth sports events inside schools (on school property), proof of vaccination is required for volunteers”, including community coaches, “and spectators over the age of 22, and spectator capacity is limited to 50% of the capacity of the facility where the event is happening.”

Currently, Nechako’s rate of fully immunized residents remains at one of the lowest in all of BC, as it stands at 65%.

However, 74% of the eligible population is partially immunized.