The Prince George area’s COVID-19 case count dropped considerably in the past week.

From October 17 to 23, the region saw 211 cases, which is 75 fewer than the week prior, when 286 cases were found.

The PG local health area, which also encompasses Mcbride, Valemount, and Mackenzie has 78% of the eligible population 12+ fully vaccinated, and 85% partially immunized.

PG’s rate of full immunization continues to trail behind the provincial mark, as now 84.7% of eligible BC residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the BCCDC, the area is reporting over 20 cases per every 100,000 people per day.

The area has the sixth-highest rate of fully immunized residents in all of Northern Health, following Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek (79%), Prince Rupert (81%), Nisga’a (82%), Haida Gwaii (83%), and Kitimat (88%).

Meanwhile, case counts in the Nechako local health area continue to flatline, as the area saw 58 cases, a slight drop from the 61 seen from October 10 to 16.

Nechako’s rate of fully immunized residents remains at one of the lowest in all of BC, as it stands at 65%.

However, 74% of the eligible population in the Nechako area is partially immunized.

In terms of fully vaccinated individuals, only Peace River North (59%), Fort Nelson (58%), and Peace River South (56%) trail behind Nechako, as these areas have the lowest rates in the entire province.

During the week of October 17 to 23, Peace River North accounted for 112 cases, Peace River South had 129 cases and Fort Nelson saw 8 cases.