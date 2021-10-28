Health Minister Adrian Dix stated COVID-19 numbers are stabilizing – but we must remain cautious.

Dix notes the positivity rate the number of tests coming back positive sits at 19 percent in the Northern health region compared to a provincial average of around five percent.

He notes that, while inoculation rates have improved, more than ten percent of British Columbians remain unvaccinated.

There were 609 new diagnoses announced yesterday (Wednesday) with 126 of them in the north.

There are currently 422 contagious cases being treated in hospitals 157 of those patients are in intensive care.

Dix said those numbers continue to cause pressure on our health care system.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire