Gary Muchula’s dream of attending a Super Bowl may soon become a reality after reaching the end zone with a stroke of luck.

The West Vancouver man claimed the $10.2-million jackpot during the October 20th Lotto 6/49 draw.

The football lover, who purchased his ticket from London Drugs at Park Royal in the Lower Mainland, checked his ticket at a gas station.

“I didn’t have my glasses and I thought, ‘that can’t be right,’” Muchula recalled.

“I checked it three or four times and went up to the girl at the counter and said ‘I’m not sure, but I think I won the lottery!’”

The first person to find out about Muchula’s life-changing win was his partner.

“She was walking the dog and I asked her to sit down. I told her, ‘I just won the lottery!’”

Aside from attending the Super Bowl in February, Muchula looks forward to putting some of his prize towards a Christmas vacation in Barbados.

