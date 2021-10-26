The BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) did a recent survey around health, safety, and COVID-19, and the findings suggest more needs to be done in terms of COVID-19 protocols.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

94% of teachers in public schools are fully vaccinated.

79% of teachers report their mental health worsened during the pandemic.

27% of BC teachers report that their experience with the pandemic will get them to leave teaching within the next two years.

71% feel they have not received enough information regarding COVID-19 exposures, and the cases in schools and districts.

62% feel they haven’t received enough information about the quality of ventilation in schools.

53% of teachers feel that the cleaning and sanitation in schools is inadequate.

46% of teachers feel safe at work, 42% feel unsafe.

In regards to the lack of information surrounding COVID-19 in schools, BCTF President Teri Mooring said this isn’t new.

“We have consistently heard that this lack of transparency has been a significant source of anxiety and stress for parents and teachers alike.”

She aded that the survey results show a clear tie between health and safety, and the mental health of teachers.

“These responses are particularly significant as this is the third survey that has shown the same result over two school years.”

Mooring said there also needs to be more transparency from the government, especially around air quality.

“We’ve been calling on the Ministry to prioritize public reporting of this data since last school year, yet we’re only recently beginning to see a handful of localized ventilation reports start to trickle out.”

The BCTF also listed things they’d like to see from the government, including standardized definitions, addressing the delay in contact tracing, and better communication around exposure notices.