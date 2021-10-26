The Town of Smithers is welcoming film crews from a Netflix production.

Cast and crew from ‘The Mother’ will be filming in Smithers which is expected to wrap up in January 2022.

The film is directed by Niki Caro, and features Jennifer Lopez who plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill said it’s exciting to have the film crew in the community.

“The thing about film since our first production of Eight Below is it creates a lot of excitement in the community, people have fun with it. We don’t get so many productions that we’re jaded and the community really makes an effort to rise to the occasion,” said Atrill.

She added that she got the first call about Smithers being a filming location last spring.

Atrill also said some B.C. location managers were involved that knew the area.

“We were able to get on the radar pretty early, It pays to have good connections in any business and there are location managers in B.C. that have been here multiple times and so, they do know what the assets are here.”

According to the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, a welcome package will be provided to the cast and crew which will feature information on businesses, restaurants, and recreational activities.

No information has been provided on where the production will be filming.

This is not the first time a production has been filmed in Smithers, “Eight Below” and “The Grey” have also been filmed in town.

Files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakesNow