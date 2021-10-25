Northern Health reaches over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases
BC Health officials report 1,618 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, 289 in Northern Health, 254 in Interior Health:
- Oct. 22-23: 613 new cases
- Oct. 23-24: 529 new cases
- Oct. 24-25: 476 new cases
There are 4,966 active cases in the province, 1,042 in the north, 665 in the interior.
The new/active cases include:
- 699 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,030
- 190 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 254 new cases in Interior Health
- 289 new cases in Northern Health
- Total active cases: 1,042
- 186 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
89.6% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 84.4% have received their second dose.
90.0% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 85.0% have received their second dose.
In the past 72 hours, 20 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,129, four of those were in Northern Health.