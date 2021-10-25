There are some big changes this week in COVID-19 restrictions in BC.

As of yesterday (Sunday), restaurants and bars required that all patrons show proof they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of tomorrow, all health care workers in B-C will have to be vaccinated.

Starting today (Monday), capacity limits in some parts of the province are being lifted on many activities, such as sporting events, concerts, conventions, and weddings.

Attendees will still have to show proof of vaccination and wear face masks.

The looser rules don’t apply in regions where infection rates are still high, including parts of the Northern Health, Interior, and Fraser Health.