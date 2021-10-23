ICBC is joining forces with the RCMP to launch the month-long pedestrian safety campaign urging pedestrians and drivers to stay safe.

According to ICBC, crashes involving pedestrians nearly double at this time of year, and nearly half of all pedestrian fatalities occur between October and January as the weather changes and daylight hours decrease.

In the North Central region, on average, 53 pedestrians are injured in 79 crashes every year.​

“This time of year as daylight hours shorten and bad weather increases, police see a growing number of crashes involving pedestrians. These are particularly tragic as pedestrians are vulnerable road users, and often include children, the elderly, or the distracted. We each have a part to play in making our streets safer,” said Chief Constable Neil Dubord, Chair of the Bc Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee.

ICBC says pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users when a crash occurs, and distracted driving and failing to yield the right-of-way are the top contributing factors for drivers in crashes with pedestrians.

“Distracted driving and failing to stop for pedestrians at intersections are far too frequent reasons for crashes with pedestrians. And pedestrians need to be careful, visible, and aware,” added Dubord.

The organization says more than three-quarters of crashes involving pedestrians occur at intersections.

Drivers are being asked to take extra time to scan for pedestrians near transit stops and before turning at intersections, avoid distractions and be ready to yield.

Additionally, pedestrians can help stay safe by making eye contact with drivers, watching for drivers turning left or right at intersections, and using designated crosswalks.

ICBC and community policing volunteers will be handing out reflectors and safety tips in high pedestrian traffic areas across the province to help pedestrians stay visible.

This year’s campaign features online advertising reminding drivers to really keep an eye out for pedestrians on BC roads.