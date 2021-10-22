The need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots among BC’s Indigenous population is growing.

BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) Regional Chief Terry Teegee is calling for immediate booster shots for First Nations communities in our province as outbreaks and deaths increase during the pandemic’s fourth wave.

While the provincial vaccine program began last December, First Nations leaders are becoming increasingly concerned as case numbers continue to climb.

As a result, several Indigenous communities have taken action by implementing lockdown measures to minimize infection rates.

“Despite vaccination efforts earlier this year and public health measures we are experiencing high rates of infections and breakthrough cases in this fourth wave of the pandemic. It is time for the booster shot,” stated Teegee.

“I understand that BC health officials are working on a plan for the booster vaccine, but we are alarmed and are urging quick action as the situation is becoming an emergency,” further stated the Regional Chief. “It has now been approximately seven months since many First Nations in BC received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Starting on Monday, Saskatchewan will be expanding its booster program. Individuals living in the far north and those living in First Nation communities, aged 50 years and older will be provided with a vaccine booster.

The guideline in Saskatchewan specifies the booster should be given at least 6 months after the second dose was received.