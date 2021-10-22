The BC Coroners Service has rescheduled the inquest into the deaths of Jovan Christopher Williams and Shirley Beatrice Williams.

It was originally scheduled for June 15,2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for the inquest is November 1 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge and Conference Centre in Smithers.

Presiding Coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding the deaths.

According to a statement, the jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations at preventing deaths under similar circumstances and the jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means the death occurred.

The inquest will be open to the public but seating will be limited.

According to the BC Coroners Service, the public can view the inquest through a live stream.

The deaths of Jovan and Shirley Williams were reported to the BC Coroners Service after a police altercation on April 21, 2016 in Granisle.

