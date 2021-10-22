Vaccination rates in Vanderhooof are inching up slowly but surely.

That’s according to Mayor Gerry Thiessen who says 72% of residents have received their first dose but it needs to be a lot higher.

“That’s great but we have to get to 80% though. The thing is, do whatever you can to get out and get your first vaccination. If you have had your first and not your second, go receive your second.”

He adds there are some people who are very ill battling the virus right now.

As a result, the district has cancelled its fireworks celebration until further notice.

“We certainly hope come to New Year’s Eve or something, we can be back into something fun,” added Thiessen.

“We need to do everything we can to support those who are immunocompromised or having issues with the virus due to their age.”

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Nechako region, which includes Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort Saint James still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in all of BC with just 64% of its eligible population fully immunized and 73% partially vaccinated.

In addition, Nechako is reporting an average of 58 cases per 100,000 people per day, an area that saw 61 new infections between October 10-16.

