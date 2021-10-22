54,000 Northern Health residents not fully immunized for COVID-19
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
About 11% of all people 12 and over not vaccinated (either dose) in BC reside in Northern Health.
That’s according to the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health.
Around 500-thousand people in the province are not fully immunized, this includes 120,000 in Interior Health.
Here is the full breakdown by health authority:
- Interior Health Authority: 120,0000
- Fraser Health Authority: 172,000
- Vancouver Coastal Health Authority: 76,000
- Island Health Authority: 78,000
- Northern Health Authority: 54,000