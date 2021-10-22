(Christine Lauzon is BC's largest ever Lotto Max winner, claiming a cool 70-million. Photo supplied by BCLC)

A Burnaby woman can thank peanuts for helping her win B-C’s largest-ever lottery prize.

Christine Lauzon won 70-million dollars in the September 28th Lotto Max draw.

Lauzon adds she stopped by a Burnaby store to soothe a hankering for peanuts, and made a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a

lottery ticket to her purchase.

“I feel nervous and excited all in one,”.

“I can’t fully wrap my head around it all right now. I am so excited for what is to come.”

She’ll be sharing the money with close family members, and donating some to charity.

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $169 million in winnings from Lotto Max.