The Northern Health region remains a major hot spot for COVID-19 cases in BC with the highest rate of new infections per capita.

From October 10 to 16, the Prince George local health area, which encompasses Mcbride, Mackenzie, and Valemount saw 286 COVID-19 cases.

According to the BCCDC, the PG LHA continues to have some of the highest numbers in all of BC, as the area had the third most during this time frame, following only Surrey (318) and Abbotsford (288).

This comes as 85% of PG area residents are partially vaccinated, and 76% are fully vaccinated, a mark that’s considerably lower than the provincial rate as 84.2% of BC residents have received their second dose.

Cases in the Prince George area have flatlined as the area saw only two more cases than the week prior when 284 new cases were found between October 3 – 9.

The BCCDC reports the Prince George area’s average daily rate of new cases per 100,000 people is 43.

Meanwhile, the Nechako area saw 61 new cases during this time frame, an area that has 64% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and 73% partially vaccinated.

Nechako is reporting an average of 58 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Peace River North and South continue to see cases hike as well, as the areas saw 98 and 81 cases, respectively.

65% of eligible Peace River South residents are partially vaccinated, and 54 % are fully vaccinated while in the North, 68% are partially vaccinated and 56% are fully vaccinated.

The Peace River North, South, and Fort Nelson areas have the lowest rates of vaccine uptake in all of BC.

Fort Nelson saw six new cases, as the area has 56% of the eligible population fully immunized, and 67% partially immunized.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), there were 797 active cases across all of Northern Health, as the region’s death toll is slowly approaching 200, and currently stands at 195.