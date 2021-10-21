“They are no good for the environment”

Those are the words of Lheidli T’enneh Chief Dolleen Logan after finding out West Coast Olefins pulled the plug on its 5.6 billion dollar polyethylene plant for the BCR Industrial site in Prince George.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Logan stated her relationship with CEO Ken James went sour prior to becoming chief.

“Things were going well and then I guess you could say his true colours came out. He totally disrespected both first nations and some of the remarks that he made just before I got in for chief were not very nice at all”

“I can’t repeat what he said about first nations people so right then and there we no longer wanted them around. We didn’t get along because we kicked him out of our territory that is why he went to McLeod Lake and then they kicked him out of there too. He doesn’t have a very good relationship with any of the chiefs in this territory.”

Logan hopes the public takes a stand on the 1.5 billion dollar natural gas extraction plant that’s slated for the Pineview area.

“We have been trying to get rid of West Coast Olefins for quite a while now and I am glad they are scrapping it (5.6 billion dollar polyethylene plant) and I hope people reconsider letting him keep the property up in Pineview.”

“It’s not like Lheidli isn’t trying to get rid of West Coast Olefins because they are no good for the environment and the way they treat First Nations people.”

In addition, Logan approached the Environmental Assessment Office and confronted them on another potential issue regarding both projects.

“The one question I asked them is how can he move from the BCR site up to Pineview without having to do a separate application. I got a reply of ‘we are going to check into that,”

West Coast Olefins would like construction on the natural gas extraction facility to begin sometime next year after it receives regulatory approval.