370 people in BC are in the hospital with COVID-19
COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
B.C. is reporting 696 new cases of COVID-19, Northern Health has 191, and 118 are in Interior Health.
There are 4,888 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of the active cases, 370 individuals are in hospital and 139 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 252 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,929
- 76 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 118 new cases in Interior Health
- 191 new cases in Northern Health
- 59 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of a people who reside outside of Canada
In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,092.
89.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.3% received their second dose.
89.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6% received their second dose.
From Oct. 12-18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.2% of cases and from Oct. 5-18, they accounted for 74.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 12-18) – Total 4,145
- Not vaccinated: 2,488 (60.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 296 (7.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,361 (32.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 5-18) – Total 458
- Not vaccinated: 315 (68.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 115 (25.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 12-18)
- Not vaccinated: 294.3
- Partially vaccinated: 86.9
- Fully vaccinated: 32.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 5-18)
- Not vaccinated: 54.1
- Partially vaccinated: 11.9
- Fully vaccinated: 2.6