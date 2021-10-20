Hydra Energy delivered its first hydrogen-converted semi-truck in Prince George to Lodgewood Enterprises.

This is the first of 12 trucks being supplied to Lodgewood, and President Arlene Gagne said they’re working to supply their fleet.

“Right now Lodgewood has a fueling station in its yard, we can support two trucks on that. But there are plans for larger.”

The vehicle is capable of reducing emissions by up to 40%, it runs on a diesel-hydrogen mix, or it can run on diesel by itself.

“It’s got about 40kg of hydrogen aboard, which seems pretty light, lighter than me. But it’s a gas, so it’s very light quality. That will actually last the truck for 1,000 km before it will switch back,” said Hydra Energy CEO Jessica Verhagen.

The hydrogen tanks are mounted at the back of the truck, behind the cab, and don’t stick out much.

Hydra is hoping to release 65 of these vehicles in Prince George.

“This first truck delivery is not only a major milestone for Hydra but also for clean trucking overall and for Canada’s push for net-zero emissions by 2050. Although heavy-duty trucking accounts for only 1.37% of vehicles on the road, it accounts for 30% of road-related emissions,” said Verhagen.

“Our converted fleet stands to reduce CO2 emissions by over 800 tonnes per year helping us also attract a newer, younger generation of drivers concerned with the environment,” said Gagne.