The UNBC Timberwolves became the first college or university athletic program in Canada to unveil an alternate logo and jersey designed by an Indigenous artist.

A ceremony was held at Masich Place Stadium this morning (Wednesday) to unveil the new look, designed by Gitxsan artist Trevor Angus.

“This project has been a long time in the making and I am thrilled at the end result. The collaboration between many different organizations, donors, and our artist Trevor has been amazing and I am honored to have been a part of the process from start to finish,” said Loralyn Murdoch, Athletics Director.

“The sense of pride that I hope every student-athlete feels when they put on this uniform is something that they will remember forever.”

Angus, who attended UNBC from 2000 to 2003, previously designed the logo for the university’s First Nations Centre.

When visiting the Prince George campus, Angus was approached by the athletic department about the possibility of designing his own interpretation of the Timberwolves logo.

“I was so excited when this opportunity came about. I remember attending UNBC basketball games, and thinking I wish I could redesign the jerseys with my Gitxsan flare,” said Angus.

“When the Timberwolves approached me with the idea, I was thrilled. It was a long time in the making due to Covid, but I am happy that it is finally being unveiled.”

As inspiration, Angus took the Timberwolves wolf logo that has been used since 1998, and interpreted it, along with creating custom Indigenous piping that adjourns the sides of the soccer and basketball uniforms. The artist also supplied UNBC with an additional wolf design that sits subtly beneath the main Timberwolf logo.

Beyond the incredible art, the jerseys and shorts display meaningful messages important to the Timberwolves and the program’s stakeholders. In consultation with Lheidli T’enneh Chief and Council, the shorts bear syllabics that translate to “En Cha Huna,” while that very phrase sits across the back shoulders of every jersey. “En Cha Huna,” is UNBC’s motto, from Dakelh (Carrier) Elders, and is interpreted as “respecting all forms of life.”

The soccer version of the new jerseys will make its debut on Saturday against the visiting TRU WolfPack.

The event will be the first annual “Nats’ilnik Day,” which is the Dakelh word for “coming together.”

In addition, UNBC’s basketball teams will have their first “Nats’ilnik Day” on November 6th, also against the Wolfpack.

WATCH: