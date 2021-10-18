BC is reporting that 26 people have died due to COVID-19 in BC over the past three days.

The new deaths include:

  • Fraser Health: 10
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: three
  • Interior Health: five
  • Northern Health: five
  • Island Health: three

2,081 people in total have passed away so far due to the virus, 193 of those are in Northern Health, 257 in Interior Health.

Over a three-day period, health officials are reporting 1,846 new cases of the virus, 406 in Northern Health, 322 in Interior Health:

  • Oct. 15-16: 753 new cases
  • Oct. 16-17: 650 new cases
  • Oct. 17-18: 443 new cases

There are currently 4,917 active cases across the province, 880 in the north, 777 in the interior.

The new/active cases include:

  • 737 new cases in Fraser Health
    • Total active cases: 2,039
  • 212 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
    • Total active cases: 642
  • 322 new cases in Interior Health
    • Total active cases: 777
  • 406 new cases in Northern Health
    • Total active cases: 880
  • 169 new cases in Island Health
    • Total active cases: 521
  • no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
    • Total active cases: 58

89.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 83.4% received their second dose.

89.6% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.1% received their second dose.

From Oct. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases and from Oct. 1-14, they accounted for 74.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 8-14) – Total 3,914

  • Not vaccinated: 2,420 (61.8%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 255 (6.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,239 (31.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 1-14) – Total 465

  • Not vaccinated: 320 (68.8%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 27 (5.8%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 118 (25.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 8-14)

  • Not vaccinated: 268
  • Partially vaccinated: 74.2
  • Fully vaccinated: 29.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 1-14)

  • Not vaccinated: 53.4
  • Partially vaccinated: 11.8
  • Fully vaccinated: 2.7