COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
BC is reporting that 26 people have died due to COVID-19 in BC over the past three days.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: 10
- Vancouver Coastal Health: three
- Interior Health: five
- Northern Health: five
- Island Health: three
2,081 people in total have passed away so far due to the virus, 193 of those are in Northern Health, 257 in Interior Health.
Over a three-day period, health officials are reporting 1,846 new cases of the virus, 406 in Northern Health, 322 in Interior Health:
- Oct. 15-16: 753 new cases
- Oct. 16-17: 650 new cases
- Oct. 17-18: 443 new cases
There are currently 4,917 active cases across the province, 880 in the north, 777 in the interior.
The new/active cases include:
- 737 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,039
- 212 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 322 new cases in Interior Health
- 406 new cases in Northern Health
- 169 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
89.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 83.4% received their second dose.
89.6% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.1% received their second dose.
From Oct. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases and from Oct. 1-14, they accounted for 74.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 8-14) – Total 3,914
- Not vaccinated: 2,420 (61.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 255 (6.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,239 (31.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 1-14) – Total 465
- Not vaccinated: 320 (68.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 27 (5.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 118 (25.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 8-14)
- Not vaccinated: 268
- Partially vaccinated: 74.2
- Fully vaccinated: 29.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 1-14)
- Not vaccinated: 53.4
- Partially vaccinated: 11.8
- Fully vaccinated: 2.7