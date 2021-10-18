You can add School District 91 to the list of education stakeholders who will be taking part in the province’s Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program.

Today (Monday), the BC government announced the initiative is growing from four schools to 25.

It will employ certified early childhood educators to provide before- and after-school care in kindergarten classrooms and to support learning alongside the teacher.

“I’m thrilled with the success of the Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program so far. That’s why we are expanding it to another 21 schools,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

“This program gives children continuity throughout the day on their learning journey. Access to quality, inclusive care, and early learning is critical in supporting parents, particularly mothers, to pursue career or education goals while being confident that their kids are being cared for.”

The sites joining the pilot program are:

* Arrow Lakes School District (SD 10)

* Central Okanagan (SD 23)

* Chilliwack School District (SD 33)

* Conseil scolaire francophone (CSF) (SD 93)

* Gold Trail School District (SD 74)

* Gulf Islands School District (SD 64)

* Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50)

* Kamloops-Thompson School District (SD 73)

* Kootenay Lakes School District (SD 08)

* Langley School District (SD 35)

* Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD 68)

* Nechako Lakes School District (SD 91)

* New Westminster School District (SD 40)

* North Okanagan-Shuswap (SD 83)

* Peace River North School District (SD 60)

* Sea to Sky School District (SD 48)

* Sooke School District (SD 62)

* Vancouver School District (SD 39)

* Vernon School District (SD 22)

* Society of Christian Schools BC (independent – two schools)