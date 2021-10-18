Police in Fort Saint James is looking for the suspect responsible for an early morning break and enter.

It happened just after 5 am on Thursday at a business along the 200 block of Douglas Avenue.

The suspect forced a door open, gained entry, and fled the scene with the cash register. The register contained a small amount of cash and was the only thing missing from the business.

A review of surveillance footage has provided an image of a person who police believe to be is responsible for the crime.

“We hope that someone knows who this person is and calls the police,” said Cst Chun Lee, Fort St James RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.