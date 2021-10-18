The First Nation in Kamloops that reported the discovery of 200 unmarked graves at a residential school last May will welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a visit today (Monday).

The discovery set off a chain of similar finds at former residential school sites across Canada and led to Parliament setting September 30th as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Indigenous leaders invited Trudeau to attend the Kamloops site that day but he chose to spend time with his family in Tofino.

He’s apologized, saying it was improper for him to travel to Tofino on that day.

Band leaders called for the establishment of a healing centre for survivors and their families, as well as the release of all information about the children who attended the school.