BC reports that nine new deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported, one of those was someone in their 20’s in Northern Health.

There are 580 new cases of the virus in the province, 129 in Northern Health, 104 in Interior Health.

There are 5,348 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 378 individuals are in hospital and 153 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 246 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,449

* 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 708

* 104 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 831

* 129 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 677

* 48 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 625

* No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 58

89.0% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 82.9% have received their second dose.

In addition, 89.4% of adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83.6% have received their second jab.

From Oct. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases.

From Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 6-12) – Total 4,052

* Not vaccinated: 2,441 (60.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 270 (6.7%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,341 (33.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 29-Oct. 12) – Total 456

* Not vaccinated: 319 (70.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 23 (5.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 114 (25.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 6-12)

* Not vaccinated: 267.3

* Partially vaccinated: 76.6

* Fully vaccinated: 32.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 29-Oct. 12)

* Not vaccinated: 51.6

* Partially vaccinated: 10.3

* Fully vaccinated: 2.6