Man suffers bear spray attack in Co-op parking lot
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
The Vanderhoof RCMP responded to a bear spray attack in the Co-op mall parking lot last Thursday morning shortly before noon.
According to North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson, a man was sitting outside the store when the incident occurred.
“He was sitting on a concrete barrier when a vehicle stopped, asked him a question and he replied to the question when he was bear sprayed. The victim was not seriously injured,” said Saunderson.
The victim claimed the suspect was driving a blue or navy vehicle, possibly a 2010 GMC or Chevrolet pickup, and fled the scene on Burrard Ave toward Highway 16 after the attack.
The unknown suspect has been described as:
- approximately 30 years of age
- 5’ 6
- fair skinned Indigenous man
- short black hair
- clean cut
According to Saunderson, there were two other Indigenous women in the vehicle as well, however, the suspect could not provide a detailed description of them.
“Anyone with any information is certainly urged to call the police,” she added.