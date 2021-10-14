The Vanderhoof RCMP responded to a bear spray attack in the Co-op mall parking lot last Thursday morning shortly before noon.

According to North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson, a man was sitting outside the store when the incident occurred.

“He was sitting on a concrete barrier when a vehicle stopped, asked him a question and he replied to the question when he was bear sprayed. The victim was not seriously injured,” said Saunderson.

The victim claimed the suspect was driving a blue or navy vehicle, possibly a 2010 GMC or Chevrolet pickup, and fled the scene on Burrard Ave toward Highway 16 after the attack.

The unknown suspect has been described as:

approximately 30 years of age

5’ 6

fair skinned Indigenous man

short black hair

clean cut

According to Saunderson, there were two other Indigenous women in the vehicle as well, however, the suspect could not provide a detailed description of them.

“Anyone with any information is certainly urged to call the police,” she added.