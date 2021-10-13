BC Health officials report that from Oct. 5-11, people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 accounted for 68.0% of cases and from Sept. 28-Oct. 11, they accounted for 73.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 5-11) – Total 4,206

* Not vaccinated: 2,571 (61.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 291 (6.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,344 (32.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 28-Oct. 11) – Total 346

* Not vaccinated: 229 (66.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 25 (7.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 92 (26.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 5-11)

* Not vaccinated: 278.3

* Partially vaccinated: 80.5

* Fully vaccinated: 32.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 28-Oct. 11)

* Not vaccinated: 36.7

* Partially vaccinated: 10.7

* Fully vaccinated: 2.1

There are 605 new cases in BC, 67 are in Northern Health, 119 are in Interior Health.

This brings the active case count to 5,172, of those, 689 are in the north, 850 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 374 people are in hospital and 153 are in intensive care.

There were four new deaths reported in BC, three are from the north.

The new/active cases include:

* 245 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,214

* 82 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 721

* 119 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 850

* 67 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 689

* 92 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 640

* No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 58

88.9% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 82.7% have received their second dose.

89.4% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83.4% received their second jab.