A Quesnel couple is $675 thousand dollars richer.

Carman and Clinton Crossman were big winners on a Set for Life scratch and win ticket.

Carmen purchased their ticket from Super Save Gas on Front Street in Quesnel and was in her car scratching it when she uncovered they were winners.

“I didn’t realize it was real at first… I kept looking it up and down and started shaking,” Carmen recalled.

Naturally, Carmen called Clinton right away to share the amazing news after re-checking the ticket in disbelief on the BC Lottery Corporation’s Lotto! app.

“She phoned me hysterical,” he recalled. “It took me a while to believe it… I was flabbergasted! It still really hasn’t sunk in.”

The Set for Life winners plan to put their prize towards the purchase of their first home and also look forward to planning for early retirement.

On how it feels to be winners? “I’m in shock,” Carmen exclaimed.

“It is life-changing. I don’t even know if there is a word for that but it’s a good feeling,” Clinton added.

Files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow