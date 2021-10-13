Winter is coming and that means our roads and highways in the north can be unpredictable at the best of times.

October is Drive Relative to Conditions month in BC and police will be out stopping drivers and checking vehicles to make sure they are properly equipped to meet winter driving conditions.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP has a few tips on what should be in good working order.

“Make sure that your vehicle is in good working order with no cracks in the windshield, your fluids are topped up, and that you are prepared to be driving in these weather conditions.”

“You could receive fines for your lights not working and if you have daytime running lights, make sure your lights are turned on because they don’t always activate your tail lights. So, when you turn your headlights on your taillights will come on as well and a lot of people seem to forget that.”

According to police, 36 people are killed on average each year in collisions where vehicles were being driven too fast for the road conditions.

Here is a list of reminders from police while driving during the winter season: