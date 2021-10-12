It’s deadline day today (Tuesday), for workers in B-C’s long-term care and assisted-living homes.

They must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For those employees who have received only one shot, they’ll have to submit to daily testing and receive their second dose within 35 days of the first.

Those who refuse to be completely inoculated will be suspended without pay.

Officials in the long-term care sector are concerned that the requirements will worsen a situation where staff is already in short supply.

Today’s also the deadline for visitors to long-term care facilities to have had at least one vaccination.

They’ll have to be fully inoculated by November 30th.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire