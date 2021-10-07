For the third time in seven years, Maclean’s Magazine has UNBC as the top university in its category in Canada.

UNBC topped the chart in the Primarily Undergraduate category out of 19 post-secondary institutions.

“These rankings reflect UNBC’s excellence as an institution as the best small research-intensive university in Canada,” said UNBC Interim President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“The University community is one where our faculty and staff are dedicated to ensuring our students are successful in their educational pursuits through exceptional research and leadership opportunities, interdisciplinary learning, and the numerous support systems we have in place.”

UNBC also excelled across a wide range of categories, from the quality of faculty, staff, and the services it offers to how it strengthens the student experience through a vibrant library system and funding scholarships and bursaries.

The school also saw its best-ever result in the student satisfaction survey, with high marks going to their course instructors, student life, and administrative staff among others.

UNBC also placed second in faculty who have won national awards.

Last year the university placed fifth in the rankings after previously claiming the top spot in 2015 and 2016.

New Brunswick-based Mount Allison University finished second followed by Trent University (Peterborough, Ontario) in third place.