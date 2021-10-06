According to BC Health officials, there are 752 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 130 in Northern Health, and 164 in Interior Health.

This brings the active case count to 5,945, with 829 in the north, and 1,142 in the interior.

Of the active cases, 350 individuals are in hospital and 136 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

297 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,349

85 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 824

164 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,142

130 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 829

76 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 743

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



Nine new deaths were reported in BC, for a total of 1,992.

88.4% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 81.9% received their second dose.

88.9% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 82.7% received their second jab.

From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.2% of cases and from Sept. 21-Oct. 4, they accounted for 77.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 28-Oct. 4) – Total 4,894

Not vaccinated: 3,117 (63.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 316 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,461 (29.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 21-Oct. 4) – Total 420

Not vaccinated: 291 (69.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (8.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (22.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)

Not vaccinated: 296.8

Partially vaccinated: 89.0

Fully vaccinated: 35.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 21-Oct. 4)