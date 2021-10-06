COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
According to BC Health officials, there are 752 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 130 in Northern Health, and 164 in Interior Health.
This brings the active case count to 5,945, with 829 in the north, and 1,142 in the interior.
Of the active cases, 350 individuals are in hospital and 136 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 297 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,349
- 85 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 164 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,142
- 130 new cases in Northern Health
- 76 new cases in Island Health
- No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Nine new deaths were reported in BC, for a total of 1,992.
88.4% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 81.9% received their second dose.
88.9% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 82.7% received their second jab.
From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.2% of cases and from Sept. 21-Oct. 4, they accounted for 77.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Sept. 28-Oct. 4) – Total 4,894
- Not vaccinated: 3,117 (63.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 316 (6.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,461 (29.9%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 21-Oct. 4) – Total 420
- Not vaccinated: 291 (69.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 35 (8.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 94 (22.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)
- Not vaccinated: 296.8
- Partially vaccinated: 89.0
- Fully vaccinated: 35.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 21-Oct. 4)
- Not vaccinated: 44.0
- Partially vaccinated: 16.3
- Fully vaccinated: 2.1