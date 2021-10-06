Northern Health has listed a potential COVID-19 exposure notice for Heritage Elementary School.

According to the Health Authority, Monday, September 27 is the potential exposure date for the SD57 school.

Additionally, Nak’album Elementary in Fort St.James has been added to the list.

The school has been issued an exposure notification for September 10, 13-17, and 20-24.

Parents are being asked to avoid visiting affected facilities during an outbreak if possible.