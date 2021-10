Northern Health has listed a potential COVID-19 exposure notice for Heritage Elementary School.

According to the Health Authority, Monday, September 27 is the potential exposure date for the SD57 school.

Additionally, Nakā€™album Elementary in Fort St.James has been added to the list.

The school has been issued an exposure notification for September 10, 13-17, and 20-24.

Parents are being asked to avoid visiting affected facilities during an outbreak if possible.